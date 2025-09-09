Austin Ekeler Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler will be up against the team with last season's seventh-ranked run defense, the Green Bay Packers (99.4 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Thinking about Ekeler for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Packers? We've got stats and info for you below.

Austin Ekeler Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers

Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers Game Date: September 11, 2025

September 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.87

26.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

0.23 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.65

23.65 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Ekeler 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 36th at his position and 151st overall, Ekeler picked up 97.3 fantasy points (8.1 per game) last year.

In his one game this season, Ekeler accumulated 5.7 fantasy points. He rushed for 26 yards on six carries, with zero touchdowns.

Ekeler accumulated 17.1 fantasy points -- 13 carries, 44 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game last year, in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ekeler accumulated 14.3 fantasy points in Week 9 against the New York Giants (11 carries, 42 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 41 yards) in his second-best game last season.

Ekeler picked up 1.2 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 15 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 3 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

In his second-worst performance of the season -- Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers -- Ekeler had 2.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 4 carries, 17 yards.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay gave up over 300 passing yards to just three QBs last season.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Packers last year.

Against Green Bay last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Packers allowed just three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Green Bay allowed more than 100 receiving yards to just two players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Packers gave up a touchdown reception to 22 players last season.

Green Bay allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to only one player last season.

Looking at run defense, the Packers gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players last season.

On the ground, Green Bay allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Packers allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just two players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Austin Ekeler? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.