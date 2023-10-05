Astros vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 1 on October 7

Odds updated as of 3:32 PM

On Saturday in the MLB, the Houston Astros are up against the Minnesota Twins for Game 1 of the ALDS.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Astros vs Twins Game Info

Houston Astros (90-72) vs. Minnesota Twins (87-75)

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:45 PM ET

4:45 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: FS1

Astros vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-146) | MIN: (+124)

HOU: (-146) | MIN: (+124) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170)

HOU: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Astros vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Astros) - 13-8, 3.22 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Ober. When Verlander starts, his team is 12-15-0 against the spread this season. Verlander's team is 12-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Ober and his team were moneyline underdogs each game he pitched a season ago.

Astros vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (56.6%)

Astros vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +124 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -146 favorite at home.

Astros vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the spread (-170 to cover), and Houston is +140 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Twins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Twins on October 7, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Twins Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 60 wins in the 111 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Houston has come away with a win 39 times in 71 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 83 of their 161 opportunities.

The Astros have posted a record of 81-80-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have compiled a 19-29 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Minnesota has an 8-10 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times this season for a 78-76-7 record against the over/under.

The Twins have covered 48.4% of their games this season, going 78-83-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Houston with 163 hits and an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .517. He's batting .284.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 18th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Tucker hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with four doubles, two triples, a home run, six walks and four RBI.

Alex Bregman has an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season. He's batting .262.

His batting average ranks 66th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 69th.

Bregman has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Yordan Alvarez has 119 hits this season and has a slash line of .290/.405/.578.

Alvarez heads into this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Jose Altuve has 17 home runs, 51 RBI and a batting average of .311 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Max Kepler is hitting .260 with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Kepler brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .314 with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Carlos Correa's 118 hits, .312 on-base percentage and .399 slugging percentage all lead his team. He has a batting average of .230.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 125th, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 106th in slugging.

Willi Castro has 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 34 walks while hitting .257.

Edouard Julien is batting .260 with 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 64 walks.

Astros vs Twins Head to Head

5/31/2023: 8-2 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-2 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/29/2023: 7-5 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/30/2023: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/25/2022: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/24/2022: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/23/2022: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 4/9/2023: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/8/2023: 9-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/7/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/10/2022: 5-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!