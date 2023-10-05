Astros vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 1 on October 7
Odds updated as of 3:32 PM
On Saturday in the MLB, the Houston Astros are up against the Minnesota Twins for Game 1 of the ALDS.
Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.
Astros vs Twins Game Info
- Houston Astros (90-72) vs. Minnesota Twins (87-75)
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 4:45 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: FS1
Astros vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: HOU: (-146) | MIN: (+124)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Astros vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Astros) - 13-8, 3.22 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Astros will give the ball to Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Ober. When Verlander starts, his team is 12-15-0 against the spread this season. Verlander's team is 12-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Ober and his team were moneyline underdogs each game he pitched a season ago.
Astros vs Twins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Astros win (56.6%)
Astros vs Twins Moneyline
- Minnesota is the underdog, +124 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -146 favorite at home.
Astros vs Twins Spread
- The Twins are +1.5 on the spread (-170 to cover), and Houston is +140 to cover the runline.
Astros vs Twins Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Twins on October 7, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.
Astros vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Astros have come away with 60 wins in the 111 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Houston has come away with a win 39 times in 71 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.
- The Astros' games have gone over the total in 83 of their 161 opportunities.
- The Astros have posted a record of 81-80-0 against the spread this season.
- The Twins have compiled a 19-29 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.6% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Minnesota has an 8-10 record (winning 44.4% of its games).
- The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times this season for a 78-76-7 record against the over/under.
- The Twins have covered 48.4% of their games this season, going 78-83-0 ATS.
Astros Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker leads Houston with 163 hits and an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .517. He's batting .284.
- Among qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 18th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Tucker hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with four doubles, two triples, a home run, six walks and four RBI.
- Alex Bregman has an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season. He's batting .262.
- His batting average ranks 66th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 69th.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
- Yordan Alvarez has 119 hits this season and has a slash line of .290/.405/.578.
- Alvarez heads into this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.
- Jose Altuve has 17 home runs, 51 RBI and a batting average of .311 this season.
Twins Player Leaders
- Max Kepler is hitting .260 with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .332.
- Kepler brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .314 with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.
- Carlos Correa's 118 hits, .312 on-base percentage and .399 slugging percentage all lead his team. He has a batting average of .230.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 125th, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 106th in slugging.
- Willi Castro has 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 34 walks while hitting .257.
- Edouard Julien is batting .260 with 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 64 walks.
Astros vs Twins Head to Head
- 5/31/2023: 8-2 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 5/29/2023: 7-5 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/30/2023: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 8/25/2022: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 8/24/2022: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 8/23/2022: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)
- 4/9/2023: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/8/2023: 9-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/7/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/10/2022: 5-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
