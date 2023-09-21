Astros vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 22

Odds updated as of 7:32 PM

In MLB action on Friday, the Houston Astros play the Kansas City Royals.

Astros vs Royals Game Info

Houston Astros (85-68) vs. Kansas City Royals (51-102)

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SportsNet SW

Astros vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-235) | KC: (+194)

HOU: (-235) | KC: (+194) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-108) | KC: +1.5 (-111)

HOU: -1.5 (-108) | KC: +1.5 (-111) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Astros vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 12-10, 3.20 ERA vs Cole Ragans (Royals) - 6-4, 3.44 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (12-10) to the mound, while Ragans (6-4) will get the nod for the Royals. Valdez's team is 13-16-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Valdez's team is 13-13 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have a 6-4-0 ATS record in Ragans' 10 starts with a set spread. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Ragans' starts this season, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

Astros vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (67.2%)

Astros vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Astros, Kansas City is the underdog at +194, and Houston is -235 playing at home.

Astros vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Royals are -111 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -108.

Astros vs Royals Over/Under

The Astros-Royals contest on September 22 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Astros vs Royals Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 105 games this season and have come away with the win 57 times (54.3%) in those contests.

This year Houston has won 12 of 16 games when listed as at least -235 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 80 of their 152 opportunities.

The Astros have posted a record of 77-75-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals are 42-88 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 32.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +194 or longer, Kansas City has gone 5-16 (23.8%).

The Royals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 151 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-74-5).

The Royals have covered 43.7% of their games this season, going 66-85-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 153 hits and an OBP of .367, both of which are best among Houston hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average and a slugging percentage of .509.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Alex Bregman has a slash line of .266/.367/.445 this season and a team-best OPS of .813.

His batting average is 57th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 16th, and his slugging percentage 66th.

Yordan Alvarez has 109 hits this season and has a slash line of .291/.408/.573.

Jose Altuve is batting .312 with a .397 OBP and 48 RBI for Houston this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has totaled 169 hits with a .494 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Royals. He's batting .278 and with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 92nd and he is 23rd in slugging.

Witt Jr. enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

MJ Melendez is hitting .234 with 28 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .315.

His batting average ranks 116th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 101st, and he is 106th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia has accumulated a team-high .325 on-base percentage.

Edward Olivares is hitting .264 with 21 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks.

Astros vs. Royals Head to Head

9/17/2023: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/16/2023: 10-8 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-8 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/15/2023: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/7/2022: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 7/6/2022: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 7/5/2022: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 7/4/2022: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/5/2022: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 6/4/2022: 6-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/3/2022: 10-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

