Astros vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 20
Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.
Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox.
Astros vs Red Sox Game Info
- Houston Astros (68-56) vs. Boston Red Sox (65-59)
- Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: SCHN
Astros vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: HOU: (-142) | BOS: (+120)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+152) | BOS: +1.5 (-184)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Astros vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 9-6, 2.89 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Red Sox) - 5-8, 4.49 ERA
The Astros will give the ball to Ronel Blanco (9-6, 2.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Nick Pivetta (5-8, 4.49 ERA). Blanco's team is 12-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Blanco's team has a record of 11-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Red Sox have an 8-11-0 ATS record in Pivetta's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox have a 3-4 record in Pivetta's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Astros vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Astros win (52.7%)
Astros vs Red Sox Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Astros, Boston is the underdog at +120, and Houston is -142 playing at home.
Astros vs Red Sox Spread
- The Red Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The Red Sox are -184 to cover, and the Astros are +152.
Astros vs Red Sox Over/Under
- The over/under for the Astros versus Red Sox game on August 20 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Astros vs Red Sox Betting Trends
- The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 89 games this year and have walked away with the win 51 times (57.3%) in those games.
- Houston has a record of 33-21 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.
- The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 49 of their 124 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Astros have an against the spread mark of 61-63-0 in 124 games with a line this season.
- The Red Sox have put together a 29-29 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Boston has gone 9-12 (42.9%).
- In the 122 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-51-5).
- The Red Sox have put together a 58-64-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.5% of the time).
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.399) and total hits (136) this season. He's batting .310 batting average while slugging .556.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks fifth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 10th in slugging.
- Alvarez has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, three walks and two RBI.
- Alex Bregman is batting .261 with 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .318.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 51st, his on-base percentage 81st, and his slugging percentage 52nd.
- Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.440) powered by 38 extra-base hits.
- Altuve enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
- Yainer Diaz is batting .299 with a .325 OBP and 70 RBI for Houston this season.
- Diaz brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two home runs and three RBI.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Jarren Duran has put up a team-best .501 slugging percentage. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .344.
- Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 16th in slugging.
- Rafael Devers has collected 127 hits with a .377 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .298 while slugging .589.
- He ranks 11th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Ceddanne Rafaela has 16 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .262.
- Tyler O'Neill is batting .265 with 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 39 walks.
Astros vs Red Sox Head to Head
- 8/19/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 8/11/2024: 10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/10/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/9/2024: 8-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/30/2023: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/29/2023: 6-2 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/28/2023: 13-5 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/24/2023: 17-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/23/2023: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 8/22/2023: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
