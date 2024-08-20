Astros vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 20

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Red Sox Game Info

Houston Astros (68-56) vs. Boston Red Sox (65-59)

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN

Astros vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-142) | BOS: (+120)

HOU: (-142) | BOS: (+120) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+152) | BOS: +1.5 (-184)

HOU: -1.5 (+152) | BOS: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 9-6, 2.89 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Red Sox) - 5-8, 4.49 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Ronel Blanco (9-6, 2.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Nick Pivetta (5-8, 4.49 ERA). Blanco's team is 12-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Blanco's team has a record of 11-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Red Sox have an 8-11-0 ATS record in Pivetta's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox have a 3-4 record in Pivetta's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (52.7%)

Astros vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Astros, Boston is the underdog at +120, and Houston is -142 playing at home.

Astros vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The Red Sox are -184 to cover, and the Astros are +152.

The over/under for the Astros versus Red Sox game on August 20 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 89 games this year and have walked away with the win 51 times (57.3%) in those games.

Houston has a record of 33-21 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 49 of their 124 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros have an against the spread mark of 61-63-0 in 124 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have put together a 29-29 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Boston has gone 9-12 (42.9%).

In the 122 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-51-5).

The Red Sox have put together a 58-64-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.5% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.399) and total hits (136) this season. He's batting .310 batting average while slugging .556.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks fifth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 10th in slugging.

Alvarez has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Alex Bregman is batting .261 with 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 51st, his on-base percentage 81st, and his slugging percentage 52nd.

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.440) powered by 38 extra-base hits.

Altuve enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Yainer Diaz is batting .299 with a .325 OBP and 70 RBI for Houston this season.

Diaz brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two home runs and three RBI.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has put up a team-best .501 slugging percentage. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Rafael Devers has collected 127 hits with a .377 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .298 while slugging .589.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage in MLB.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 16 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .262.

Tyler O'Neill is batting .265 with 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 39 walks.

Astros vs Red Sox Head to Head

8/19/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/11/2024: 10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/10/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/9/2024: 8-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/30/2023: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/29/2023: 6-2 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/28/2023: 13-5 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-5 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/24/2023: 17-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

17-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/23/2023: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/22/2023: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.