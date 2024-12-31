Antonio Gibson Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson will be up against the 13th-ranked tun defense of the Buffalo Bills (117.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more details on Gibson, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article before his upcoming matchup against the Bills.

Gibson vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 58.13

58.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

0.33 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.60

9.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibson Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Gibson is currently the 45th-ranked fantasy player (195th overall), posting 74.2 total fantasy points (4.6 per game).

Over his last three games, Gibson has totaled 16.3 fantasy points (5.4 per game) as he's scampered for 124 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 29 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 39 yards on four catches (five targets).

Gibson has delivered 33.0 total fantasy points (6.6 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 42 times for 217 yards and one score. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 53 yards on five receptions (seven targets).

The high point of Gibson's fantasy campaign was a Week 13 outburst versus the Indianapolis Colts, a game when he came through with 62 rushing yards and one TD on seven carries (for 12.2 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Antonio Gibson stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the New York Jets, running five times for six yards (0.6 fantasy points).

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has allowed three players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Bills have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Buffalo has given up at least two TD passes to nine opposing QBs this season.

Two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed five players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed a TD reception by 26 players this year.

Buffalo has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Three players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD versus the Bills this year.

