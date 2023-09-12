Alexander Mattison Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

Alexander Mattison and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Philadelphia Eagles -- whose rushing defense was ranked 16th in the NFL last year (121.6 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

For more info on Mattison, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup against the Eagles.

Mattison vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: September 14, 2023

September 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.11

10.11 Projected Rushing Yards: 59.60

59.60 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

0.39 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.50

13.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Mattison 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Mattison was 47th at his position (and 160th overall) in fantasy points, with 73.4 (4.3 per game).

Mattison accumulated 10.4 fantasy points in his single game this season. He had 11 carries for 34 yards and zero touchdowns, plus 10 receiving yards on three catches (four targets) and one TD.

In his best game last season -- Week 18 against the Chicago Bears -- Mattison accumulated 18.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 10 carries, 54 yards, 2 TDs.

In Week 3 versus the Detroit Lions, Mattison had another strong showing with 10.4 fantasy points, thanks to 7 carries, 28 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the year, Mattison ended up with -0.1 fantasy points -- 2 carries, -1 yards. That happened in Week 14 against the Detroit Lions.

Mattison accumulated 0.1 fantasy points -- 2 carries, 1 yard -- in Week 15 versus the Indianapolis Colts, his second-worst performance of the season.

Eagles Defensive Performance

In terms of run D, the Eagles allowed two players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Philadelphia gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

In the ground game, the Eagles allowed one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

