AL Cy Young Odds: Corbin Burnes Off to Strong Start for the Orioles

The 2024 MLB season is officially in full swing, and some of the stars have already been showing out throughout the league.

It's still very early to tell who the serious contenders for certain awards will be, but names are establishing themselves through the first handful of games. The pitching world has been in a rough spot with the number of injuries adding up. As a result, the AL Cy Young race looks pretty wide open right now.

Let's dive into the AL Cy Young odds via the MLB odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

AL Cy Young Odds

Pitcher AL Cy Young Odds Corbin Burnes +450 Tarik Skubal +650 Pablo Lopez +1000 Cole Ragans +1000 Grayson Rodriguez +1200 Luis Castillo +1500 Kevin Gausman +1800 View Full Table

Corbin Burnes is the only former Cy Young winner in the top 10 of the odds right now. It should not come as a surprise that he's leading the way, especially with his start to the season.

The Baltimore Orioles went out of their way to trade with the Milwaukee Brewers to get their new ace. I'd argue it's working out pretty well for them.

Through his first three starts, Burnes has already pitched 18 2/3 innings. That isn't a stat many look to, but he's already showing his ability to go deep into ball games -- something that makes him one of the top hurlers in the league. In those 18 2/3 innings, he's posted a 1.93 ERA, 1.89 xERA, 2.80 FIP, and 20 strikeouts.

To go a bit further to highlight his dominance, the righty has recorded a 28.6% strikeout rate compared to a miniscule 2.9% walk rate. It's still early in the season, but he's showing his Cy Young form from 2021 -- as his 2.73 SIERA also illustrates.

If Burnes can keep things going at this level, he's going to be at or near the front of the pack all year.

The Detroit Tigers have had a far better start than expected at 7-4. Tarik Skubal is one of the big reasons why.

Detroit is likely to fall in line as this season goes along, but Skubal is going to be the bright spot for the Tigers no matter what.

The southpaw was excellent in an injury-shortened campaign last year, pitching 80 1/3 innings and posting a 2.77 SIERA. Skubal also had a 32.9% strikeout rate and 2.80 ERA. These types of numbers are ones to make you notice, and he entered the campaign as a viable longshot in this market.

Well, in two starts, he's showing that the dominance from last year wasn't a fluke. In those two outings, Skubal has tossed 12 1/3 innings. Those innings have turned into a 2.92 ERA and 1.70 xERA. He also has a 2.52 SIERA, 18.3% swinging-strike rate, 32.6% strikeout rate, and 2.44 xFIP.

Skubal has the talent, and if he can make it with numbers like these through a full season, he's on his way to a potential Cy Young. He could also have narratives working in his favor if he helps the Tigers win a division title.

Pablo Lopez had himself an impressive first season with the Minnesota Twins last year, finishing seventh in the AL Cy Young voting. He's off to the kind of start this season that should put him well into the Cy Young conversation.

Lopez has made two starts, recording 12 2/3 innings with a 2.84 ERA, 3.06 FIP, 3.83 SIERA, and just an 18.8% strikeout rate. Nothing jumps off the page yet, especially his strikeout rate -- but it's too early to say too much about it. He had a career-best K rate of 29.2% last season, so expect him to be somewhere around his career rate of 24.7% when this season ends.

The 28-year-old takes the ball every fifth day as the ace for the Twins. He's been sturdy the last two years with 180 or more innings in back-to-back seasons. Overall, as long as he's on the mound, Lopez will be one to watch.

At +1000 odds, Lopez is not a bad bet to consider with what he did last year and how wide open the AL is pitching-wise.

It's rare that getting traded from a World Series-winning team to a rebuilding team can do a lot of good for a guy already in the majors, but that's what we have witnessed with Cole Ragans.

Ragans has been a different pitcher since joining the Kansas City Royals, and it's left him tied with the third-best odds for the AL Cy Young as of April 12th.

Making 12 starts with the Royals last season, Ragans had a 2.64 ERA, 2.49 FIP, 31.1% strikeout rate, and 3.57 SIERA. The complete 180 in his overall output carried over to 2024, a year where he's taken over the role as the ace for the 9-4 Royals.

The lefty has made three starts so far and has produced some really good numbers. Ragans is sporting a 3.33 SIERA, 2.60 ERA, 28.4% strikeout rate, and 2.58 FIP through 17 1/3 innings pitched. While there may still be questions about Ragans' ability to sustain these numbers, he's showing he can be the guy for Kansas City.

Ragans is a viable Cy Young candidate who has a chance to put together a big-time season.

