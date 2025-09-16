Adam Thielen Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Adam Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings will face the Cincinnati Bengals and their 28th-ranked passing defense (269.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Thielen for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Bengals? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Adam Thielen Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.1

5.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 34.40

34.40 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Thielen Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Thielen is currently the 93rd-ranked player in fantasy (254th overall), with 4.6 total fantasy points (2.3 per game).

Through two games this year, Thielen has produced 4.6 fantasy points, as he's hauled in two passes on four targets for 26 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Atlanta Falcons, Thielen produced 2.6 fantasy points, recording two receptions on three targets for 26 yards.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati is yet to allow someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has allowed two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

The Bengals have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

No player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Cincinnati has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Bengals' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Cincinnati has allowed at least one rushing TD to one player this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Bengals this season.

