Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers will be up against the team with last season's fourth-ranked passing defense, the New York Jets (192.6 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Rodgers' next game versus the Jets, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Aaron Rodgers Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 Projected Passing Yards: 203.79

203.79 Projected Passing TDs: 1.20

1.20 Projected Rushing Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.00

Projections provided by numberFire

Rodgers 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Rodgers picked up 256.6 fantasy points (15.1 per game) -- 15th at his position, 21st in the NFL.

In his best game last year, Rodgers picked up 30.1 fantasy points -- 16-of-30 (53.3%), 289 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 45 yards. That was in Week 15 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In another good fantasy performance last year, Rodgers finished with 25.0 points -- 23-of-36 (63.9%), 274 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins.

Rodgers picked up 0.5 fantasy points -- 12-of-18 (66.7%), 112 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs -- in Week 17 against the Buffalo Bills, in his worst game of the season.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the year, Rodgers finished with 4.0 points -- 22-of-35 (62.9%), 151 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 10 versus the Arizona Cardinals.

Jets Defensive Performance

Last year, New York allowed only one quarterback to amass over 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Jets last season.

Through the air last season, New York gave up at least two touchdown passes to five opposing QBs.

Against the Jets last year, no opposing QB threw for three or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus New York last season, four players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Jets allowed 17 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

New York allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to only one player last season.

In terms of run D, the Jets allowed five players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, New York allowed 19 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the ground game, the Jets allowed only three players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

