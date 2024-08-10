Aaron Rodgers 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2024 season, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be a fantasy selection for you, so scroll down, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Aaron Rodgers Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Rodgers' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 0.0 69 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 272.1 22 21

Aaron Rodgers 2023 Game-by-Game

See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Bills 0.0 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets Receiving Corps

Rodgers collected 0 passing yards (0 per game) with a 0% completion percentage last year (0-of-1), while throwing for zero touchdowns with zero interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Rodgers' potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Garrett Wilson 168 95 1042 3 17 Tyler Conklin 87 61 621 0 9 Breece Hall 95 76 591 4 5

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Aaron Rodgers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.