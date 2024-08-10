Aaron Rodgers 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2024 season, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be a fantasy selection for you, so scroll down, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.
Aaron Rodgers Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Rodgers' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|0.0
|69
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|272.1
|22
|21
Aaron Rodgers 2023 Game-by-Game
See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|0.0
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Aaron Rodgers and the Jets Receiving Corps
Rodgers collected 0 passing yards (0 per game) with a 0% completion percentage last year (0-of-1), while throwing for zero touchdowns with zero interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Rodgers' potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Garrett Wilson
|168
|95
|1042
|3
|17
|Tyler Conklin
|87
|61
|621
|0
|9
|Breece Hall
|95
|76
|591
|4
|5
