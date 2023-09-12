Aaron Jones Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones will be up against the team with last season's 23rd-ranked rushing defense, the Atlanta Falcons (130.2 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Jones worth considering for his next matchup against the Falcons? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Jones vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 0.00

0.00 Projected Rushing Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.00

0.00 Projected Receiving Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.00

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones 2022 Fantasy Performance

Jones was among the best fantasy performers at his position, with 189.6 points (11.2 per game) -- 11th at his position, 38th in the league.

In his one game so far this year, Jones had 41 rushing yards on nine attempts and one touchdown, and 86 receiving yards on two catches (four targets) with one TD, ending up with 24.7 fantasy points.

In Week 2 last year against the Chicago Bears, Jones put up a season-high of 29.0 fantasy points, with this stat line: 15 carries, 132 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 38 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys, Jones put up 21.6 fantasy points (his second-best total last season), via this stat line: 24 carries, 138 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season, Jones ended up with 2.7 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 36 yards. That happened in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jones collected 3.4 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 25 yards -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was in Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Against Atlanta last season, four players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Falcons allowed 17 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Atlanta last season, seven players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Falcons allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Against Atlanta last season, six players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Falcons gave up a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Against Atlanta last year, five players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the ground game, four players racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Falcons last season.

Against Atlanta last season, 13 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Falcons gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to one player last year.

