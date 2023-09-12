A.J. Dillon Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Green Bay Packers RB A.J. Dillon will be up against the team with last season's 23rd-ranked rushing defense, the Atlanta Falcons (130.2 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Dillon's next game versus the Falcons, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Dillon vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.36

11.36 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.67

68.67 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.70

15.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Dillon 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Dillon picked up 139.6 fantasy points (8.2 per game) -- 25th at his position, 73rd in the league.

Dillon picked up 3.6 fantasy points in his single game this year. He had 13 carries for 19 yards and zero touchdowns.

Dillon picked up 19.1 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 36 yards, 2 TDs; 3 receptions, 35 yards -- in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams, which was his best game last season.

In Week 13 versus the Chicago Bears, Dillon had another strong showing with 17.9 fantasy points, thanks to 18 carries, 93 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 26 yards.

Dillon accumulated 1.5 fantasy points -- 4 carries, 15 yards -- in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders, which ended up being his worst game of the year.

In his second-worst performance of the year -- Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans -- Dillon had 2.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 6 carries, 13 yards.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Last year, Atlanta allowed four quarterbacks to rack up over 300 passing yards in a game.

17 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Falcons last year.

Through the air last season, Atlanta allowed at least two touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

Versus the Falcons last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus Atlanta last season, six players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Falcons last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Atlanta allowed five players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Falcons gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players last season.

On the ground, Atlanta allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

One player ran for multiple scores in a game against the Falcons last year.

