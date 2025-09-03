A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown will take on the team with last year's 17th-ranked pass defense, the Dallas Cowboys (218.1 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.

With Brown's next game against the Cowboys, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

A.J. Brown Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: September 4, 2025

September 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 73.02

73.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.47

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown 2024 Fantasy Performance

Brown picked up 149.9 fantasy points (11.5 per game), 17th at his position and 75th in the NFL.

In Week 1 last year against the Green Bay Packers, Brown posted a season-high 17.9 fantasy points, with this stat line: five receptions, 119 yards and one touchdown.

Brown accumulated 17.6 fantasy points in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns -- six catches, 116 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last season.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 1 versus the Green Bay Packers -- Brown ended up with 1.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, 10 yards, on three targets.

Brown accumulated 1.4 fantasy points -- two receptions, 14 yards, on seven targets -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas gave up over 300 passing yards to just three QBs last season.

Last season, the Cowboys allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Dallas allowed two or more passing touchdowns to 10 opposing QBs.

Last season, the Cowboys allowed only three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, Dallas gave up more than 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.

The Cowboys allowed 26 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Against Dallas last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

On the ground, four players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Cowboys last season.

On the ground, Dallas allowed 18 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Five players rushed for multiple TDs in a game against the Cowboys last year.

