3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Saturday 4/5/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames

Blake Coleman Total Points Vegas Golden Knights Apr 6 2:09am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Calgary Flames have put forth some dominant efforts over their recent stretch. Still, with a 3-2-1 record over their last six, the Flames have yet to reap the rewards. We expect them to be their best when they host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

Balanced scoring has been a hallmark of Calgary’s success this season. One player who typically flies under the radar is Blake Coleman. The Flames center has been spectacular recently and is positioned for sustained scoring over the final few weeks of the regular season.

Over his last five games, Coleman has totaled 18 shots on goal with above-average usage metrics. That’s furthered the divide between his actual and expected metrics, reinforcing his position as a progression candidate. He’s 18 goals shy of his expected on-ice total, putting his actual goals-for rating (42.5%) nearly eight points below expected (50.3%).

Coleman is coming off a two-goal performance, and that could be a sign of things to come for the Flames’ scoring threat. There’s a substantive edge in betting him to go over 0.5 points at the current price.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens

Lane Hutson Shots on Goal Philadelphia Flyers Apr 5 11:09pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Lane Hutson has moved to the front of the Calder Trophy futures market, and there are many good reasons. The Montreal Canadiens blueliner has thrived in his rookie season, and his analytics profile supports ongoing success.

Hutson is an offensive threat every time he steps on the ice. The American gets 78.2% of his zone starts in the attacking end, which he has used to average 12.2 scoring and 5.0 high-danger chances per game. Practically speaking, that’s resulted in more production across his recent sample.

Over his last five games, Hutson has eight points with a couple of three-point performances. While he’s mostly been a factor in assists, we’ve seen him take a more hands-on approach from the blueline. Hutson has six shots over his last three games, averaging 24:18 minutes per game.

Montreal has unlocked Hutson’s potential, and the Habs can wield that advantage against the Philadelphia Flyers. Given his recent surge in usage and production, Hutson is a solid bet to eclipse his shots prop at home.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Utah Hockey Club

Karel Vejmelka - Alt Saves Karel Vejmelka - Alt Saves Karel Vejmelka - 23+ -108 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Winnipeg Jets conclude their three-game road trip with a stop against a division rival. The Jets fly into Salt Lake City for a Central Division clash versus the Utah Hockey Club. Karel Vejmelka will be between the pipes for Utah, and he’ll have the opportunity to shine at home.

As is typically the case, the Jets offense has been scoring at will recently; however, there’s a curious relationship between their production and output. Winnipeg’s scoring boost has come despite a decrease in production. They’ve totaled 22 or fewer shots in three of their past four, representing a substantial dip from their regular-season average of 27.9. Expect an increase in production as those metrics balance over the coming games.

Naturally, that should play into more saves for Vejmelka. The Utah Hockey Club netminder has posted above-average save percentages in three of his past four, posting a 94.7% save percentage over that stretch. On a more absolute basis, that’s resulted in 27 or more saves in all but one of those contests.

Vejmelka could face a litany of shots from the Jets on Saturday night. As we’ve seen, he’s been up to the task. That leaves an edge in taking him to go over 22.5 saves in tonight’s inter-conference battle versus the Jets.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



