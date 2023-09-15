3 MLB Player Prop Bets to Target on Friday 9/15/23

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

Kyle Schwarber To Hit a Home Run (+420)

The Philadelphia Phillies have a 4.19 implied run total on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals and some props worth targeting.

Right from the jump, it has to be noted that this isn't the "picture-perfect" matchup for Kyle Schwarber, but there's plenty to explain.

Schwarber is up against Zack Thompson, who is a lefty pitcher, and comes in allowing a .333 SLG, 4.00 xFIP, 0.61 HR/9, 31.7% hard-contact rate, 23.1% fly-ball rate, and 11.1% HR/FB ratio versus left-handed hitters this season.

I'd prefer those numbers to be a bit higher for Thompson but he won't be in the game forever and it will eventually turn to the Cardinals' bullpen.

Next, since Schwarber is among the league leaders in home runs, we routinely see his home run odds between +250 and +330 on a daily basis. We are getting them all the way up at +420, which is objectively worth targeting based on the number alone.

When it actually comes to Schwarber's stats, he's legit good in a lefty-lefty matchup with a 109 wRC+, .335 wOBA, .247 ISO, 41.6% fly-ball rate, and 36.8% hard-contact rate. He's always got the power and yeah, it's not the best matchup to start the game, but I love this number tonight.

As usual, I'll add Schwarber To Record an RBI (+180), too.

Nathaniel Lowe To Record 2+ Total Bases (+125)

The Texas Rangers are on fire at the plate and have a chance to continue that tonight.

With an offense firing on all cylinders, I'm looking to Nathaniel Lowe in a great matchup versus Lucas Giolito.

Giolito has been with three different teams this season and has struggled at each stop. Gioltio comes in allowing a .332 wOBA, .472 SLG, 4.87 xFIP, 2.17 HR/9, 10.6% walk rate, and 55.7% fly-ball rate versus lefty hitters this year.

It's not a pretty set of stats to look at for Giolito but it puts Lowe in an elite spot tonight.

Lowe is rocking a 140 wRC+, .378 wOBA, .369 BABIP, .178 ISO, 36.4% hard-contact rate, and 31.5% fly-ball rate versus righties this season. All of this should put the Rangers in a position to continue their hot offensive streak.

Ryan Jeffers To Record an RBI (+160)

The Minnesota Twins have a juicy 5.01 implied and could easily exceed that in a hurry tonight.

They will be up against Jesse Scholtens, who has struggled this season versus righties to the tune of a .398 wOBA, .569 SLG, 5.31 xFIP, .333 BABIP, 2.70 HR/9, 38.9% fly-ball rate, and 34.7% hard-contact rate.

We'll turn to Ryan Jeffers, who may not be a household name but has legit good numbers in this split. Jeffers carries a 132 wRC+, .361 wOBA, .409 BABIP, .172 ISO, and 38.6% fly-ball rate versus righties.

With the Twins expected to put up plenty of runs tonight, getting an RBI prop is a great way to get a piece of that offense.

