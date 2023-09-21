3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays for Thursday 9/21/23

Finding low-salary production is one way to get a leg up on the competition in MLB DFS.

Here are some value plays to target on FanDuel for today's main slate.

Advanced statistics courtesy of FanGraphs.

Emmet Sheehan, P, Los Angeles Dodgers ($7,200)

Emmet Sheehan is back in the starting rotation for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he has a chance for a nice outing on Thursday.

Sheehan is having a decent rookie season. It's nothing to write home about, but he is sporting a 3.59 expected ERA (xERA) and a 21.3% strikeout rate -- numbers that make him a viable option for fantasy. He's also getting swinging-strikes 12.5% of the time -- a positive sign moving forward.

The Dodgers face the rival San Francisco Giants at home tonight. The Giants' active roster is just 17th in wOBA against righties, and they also strike out 23.5% of the time in the split.

With San Francisco having an implied team total of just 3.74 runs, Sheehan looks like a solid bargain at his $7,200 salary.

Alec Bohm, 3B/1B, Philadelphia Phillies ($2,900)

He definitely isn't biggest name or best bat in the Philadelphia Phillies' lineup, but Alec Bohm is having a nice season.

Bohm has a career-high ISO (.155) and wOBA (.332) -- save for his 2020 season where he played just 44 games. He does most of his damage against lefties, a split where he has a .265 ISO and .380 wOBA.

He'll face a lefty tonight in the form of David Peterson. Peterson has not been good this season, sporting a 5.11 xERA. He also has allowed right-handed hitters to rough him up to the tune of a .364 wOBA.

Bohm is likely to get a good lineup spot and will play in a park that allows a lot of homers to righties. He's a good way to get upside in your lineups for under $3,000.

Jack Suwinski, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates ($2,900)

If you want the potential for power at an affordable salary, look no further than Jack Suwinski.

He's having a breakout year with 25 homers and a .235 ISO. He's also added 12 stolen bases. Of his 25 homers, 24 of those have come against righties, and Suwinski also has a .285 ISO and .367 wOBA in the split.

The matchup against Kyle Hendricks isn't the best for generating power. However, Hendricks struggles with striking out batters -- doing so just 16.3% of the time this season -- and striking out too often is a weakness for Suwinski.

It's hard to find more power for this low of a salary on this seven-game slate, and it puts Suwinski firmly in play at $2,900.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

