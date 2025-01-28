3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 1/28/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins are set to collide in an Atlantic Division showdown on Tuesday night. The Sabres are set to make their first appearance at home after a Western Conference road swing, which is usually challenging. The Bruins have quietly started to play some better hockey lately, and the Sabres don’t inspire much confidence in this spot.

David Pastrnak is not having a career year, but he’s still putting up numbers and keeping the B’s in the playoff mix. This is a matchup he’s notoriously thrived in, and there’s value in backing that trend to continue here.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning are set to face off for the second time in less than a week. The Lightning survived against the Blackhawks last week, and there’s even more reason to believe they can put together a better showing on home ice against one of the NHL’s most lackluster teams.

Brayden Point continues to demonstrate offensive leadership with his production nightly. Point has recorded at least three shots on goal in two of his last three games, including a four-shot outing against the Blackhawks last week.

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders

The New York Islanders are set to host the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday evening. The Avalanche are slowly putting things together after a trade went down on Friday night that shook the hockey landscape.

The Avalanche acquired Martin Necas from the Hurricanes, who is already fitting in nicely with Colorado. Necas is coming off a three-shot effort against the Rangers and has registered three or more shots on goal in three of his last five games.

