3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Friday 2/7/25

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers

Player to Record 1+ Powerplay Points Player to Record 1+ Powerplay Points Ryan Nugent-Hopkins +290 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Edmonton Oilers look to make it three straight wins as they host the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. As usual, power play scoring remains integral to their success, and the Oilers can expect production from an unsuspecting source.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins remains a solid secondary contributor on the Oilers’ top powerplay unit. Usually skating next to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Nuge gets his fair share of opportunities to contribute on special teams. That’s reflected in his analytics profile as he ranks third in on-ice scoring and high-danger chances.

While his metrics and output are bountiful, Nugent-Hopkins still has room for improvement. The Oilers center sits below his expected goals-for total on the power play, implying that he should see an increase in his scoring over the coming games.

With Colorado electing to start Mackenzie Blackwood last night, Scott Wedgewood is being hung out to dry in Edmonton. Expect the Oilers' power play to do some damage with RNH factoring into the scoring.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers

Reilly Smith Total Points Pittsburgh Penguins Feb 8 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

There’s nothing Reilly Smith would like more than inflicting punishment on his former squad. His New York Rangers welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins to town for a Metropolitan Division tilt, and Smith should be a factor in the scoring.

Smith is deployed primarily in a checking role, but we have seen more of an offensive spark from him in recent outings. Across all strengths, Smith starts 55.3% of his shifts in the defending zone but still ranks in the top 10 in high-danger chances thanks to his time on the second power play unit.

More importantly, Smith is finding his scoring touch around the net. He’s tallied five points over his last six games, partly thanks to his amplified production in the attacking zone. Smith has tallied 19 shots on goal across his previous 12 games, lending itself to sustained output.

The Penguins’ netminders have proven to be a liability this season, and Smith can make them pay. We’re anticipating a strong showing from the Rangers winger at home, yielding value in backing him to record more than 0.5 points.

New York Islanders vs. Winnipeg Jets

Ilya Sorokin - Total Saves New York Islanders Feb 8 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The New York Islanders face the daunting task of slowing down the Winnipeg Jets. While they won’t be able to prevent the deluge of shots and scoring chances, Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin should be up to the challenge.

Winnipeg continues to operate one of the most productive offenses in the league. The Jets have put 30 shots on target over their last two games, solidifying their position in the league's top half in shots-for. Moreover, the Islanders have recently been happy to get into run-and-gun contests with their opponents. Over their last three games, opponents are averaging 32.3 shots per game, with all three opponents surpassing 30.

Those metrics point toward an increased workload for Sorokin on Friday night. Thankfully, he should be up to the task. The Islanders goalie has stopped 115 of the last 120 shots he’s faced for a sterling 95.8% save percentage. Further, he’s recorded at least 31 saves in all but one of those starts.

All signs point toward another strong showing from Sorokin. As a result, we’re taking the over on his save prop in Winnipeg.

