3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Sunday 2/23/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues

It’s a quick turnaround for the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues. Both teams were in action on Saturday evening and dropped their respective decisions. Now, they face off at the Enterprise Center in the Show Me State, looking to salvage their weekend. The betting market has the Avs out in front, but we like St. Louis’ chances of pulling off the upset.

Smartly, the Blues reserved 4 Nations Face-Off stalwart Jordan Binnington for today’s contest. Moreover, St. Louis is starting to get a few metrics working in its favor. The playoff hopefuls outplayed the NHL leading Winnipeg Jets last night, out-chancing them 18-15 in scoring chances and 8-6 in high-danger opportunities. That was the 12th time in 14 games in which they’ve corralled their opponents, limiting them to nine or fewer quality chances.

We also don’t trust Colorado’s chances of breaking through the Blues’ defensive structure. While they mustered 11 high-danger chances on Saturday, the Avs have struggled to convert on their opportunities. They’ve been held to one or fewer goals at five-on-five in three of their last five. Additionally, their offensive production has been intermittent. The Avalanche have been held to nine quality chances or less in three of six.

Back-to-back road games put the Avs at a disadvantage on Sunday. Combined with their ineffective metrics, we see value in backing the Blues in this spot.

New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators

The Avs and Blues aren’t the only teams taking to the ice on consecutive nights. The New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators are also back in action, battling things out in an inter-conference affair. The Preds bested Colorado on Saturday, and we are forecasting another winning performance from them against the Devils.

Nashville remains progression candidates over the latter stages of the campaign. So far this season, they’re operating nearly 10 points below their expected goals-for rating. That discrepancy is reflected over their recent sample. The Predators have outplayed 9 of their past 12 opponents, a span that includes just six wins. More victories should start to pile up with sustained efforts.

After setting the league on fire in December, the Devils are operating in more tepid territory lately. New Jersey has been outplayed in five of its last seven, producing a lackluster 40.9% expected goals-for rating. While they have three wins over that stretch, we’re predicting some choppy waters for the Devils over their coming games.

This is another ideal spot to get a piece of the home underdog. Nashville continues to put together a dominant on-ice product and the Devils have lost their edge. We see an edge in backing the Predators’ moneyline.

San Jose Sharks vs. Calgary Flames

For the first time in over two weeks, the Calgary Flames and San Jose Sharks are back in action. We saw some high-scoring games in yesterday’s full slate of action, but we’re anticipating a more subdued performance from the Sharks and Flames.

As usual, Calgary has been a reliable under team this season. That trend is more pronounced over their recent sample. The Flames have stayed beneath the total in five of seven, compiling a 1-5-1 record over that stretch. Predictably, their metrics support that trend. Calgary has been limited its opponents to nine or fewer high-danger chances in five of those seven outings. Likewise they’ve surpassed 10 quality opportunities just once over that stretch.

We’re not expecting the Sharks to breakthrough, either. The perpetually rebuilding basement0dwellers have surpassed eight quality chances in just three of their last eight, averaging 8.8 opportunities per game. Scoring chances have also been in short supply with the Sharks mustering 21.3 over the same sample.

Production will be limited, supporting that goals will likely be hard to come by. On that basis, we see an edge in backing this Pacific Division battle to stay below 5.5 goals.

