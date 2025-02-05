3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 2/5/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons

Two defenses in the top 12 of rating meet tonight between the Cleveland Cavaliers (8th) and Detroit Pistons (12th). Each defense is among the top 12 for the fewest field goal attempts allowed per game, as well. Yet tonight's total is set at an eye-popping 237.5 points.

While Cleveland has the league's best offensive rating alongside 122.3 points per game (PPG), Detroit is in a different vicinity by putting up 112.7 PPG and ranking as the 15th-best offensive rating. I'm not sure if the Pistons can do enough to contribute to the over.

Detroit usually looks to attack the rim with the 9th-most points in the paint per game and the 14th-highest shot distribution around the rim (per Dunks & Threes). The Cavs' Jarrett Allen (114.1 defensive rating) and Evan Mobley (109.9 defensive rating) form one on the Association's best defensive frontcourts, limiting opposing teams to only 47.0 points in the paint per game (eighth-fewest) and a 30.4% shot distribution around the rim (eighth-lowest).

Home Team Total Points Under Feb 6 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Instead of taking under 237.5, I'm focused on under 115.5 for the Pistons' total. We know Detroit isn't drawing a great matchup and has logged a measly 96.0 PPG against Cleveland in two meetings this season.

On the other side of the court, the Cavaliers have the 5th-highest shot distribution from three, and the Pistons allow the 16th-lowest shot distribution from beyond the arc. With Detroit giving up the seventh-most three-point makes per contest, this one could get ugly. DRatings' game projections have the Pistons logging 113.8 points.

Memphis Grizzlies at Toronto Raptors

The Memphis Grizzlies -- who have the fifth-best offensive rating -- should feast against the Toronto Raptors' fourth-worst defensive rating. Memphis has a few injury concerns, though, including Desmond Bane (ankle) being out while Marcus Smart (finger) is questionable. However, the Grizz still have enough to put up jaw-dropping numbers.

Most importantly, top scorers Jaren Jackson Jr. (23.3 PPG) and Ja Morant (20.5 PPG) are good to go. Plus, this is a deep rotation that can feature 10 players on a night-to-night basis. An absent Bane (17.9 PPG) and Smart (9.2 PPG) can be overcome. The two were just out on February 3rd, and the Grizzles responded by posting 128 points against the San Antonio Spurs (17th in defensive rating).

Away Team Total Points Memphis Grizzlies Feb 6 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Memphis can attack a defense any which way, but getting in the paint is its greatest strength. The Grizz record the 2nd-most points in the paint per game paired with the 10th-highest shot distribution around the rim. Jackson takes 56.8% of his shots within 10 feet of the rim, and Morant carries a high mark of 58.6% from the same distance.

The Grizzlies still have two prominent rim attackers active, and Toronto surrenders the ninth-most points in the paint per game and the ninth-highest shot distribution around the rim. Adding to the concern, the Raptors' Jakob Poeltl (hip) is questionable, and he leads the team with 1.3 blocks per game paired with a solid 115.0 defensive rating.

Both teams are in the top half for field goal attempts per game. Memphis plays at the quickest pace in the league, and the Raptors probably won't slow this down much with the 10th-quickest pace. After giving up over 120 points in two of the last three games, look for Toronto to get shredded on the defensive end yet again.

Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets

I have little to no faith in both the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets. As if the putrid 8-41 record wasn't enough, I'm even more out on Washington after it centered a trade around Kyle Kuzma for Khris Middleton. While Middleton should provide improved shooting efficiency, the Wiz will miss solid rebounding production from Kuzma, who is averaging 5.8 boards per game.

Concerning tonight's matchup, no Kuzma or the newly-acquired Middleton is a hit to the offense. This is a unit that's already last in offensive rating, logs 107.3 PPG (fourth-fewest), and carries a 50.4% effective field goal percentage (second-lowest).

Total Points Under Feb 6 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

There are just as many concerns surrounding the Nets, who have the fourth-worst offensive rating, average 105.4 PPG (second-lowest), and tout a 52.2% effective field goal percentage (seventh-lowest). Plus, Brooklyn is without Cameron Thomas (hamstring) and Noah Clowney (ankle) while Cameron Johnson (ankle) is questionable after missing Tuesday's contest. Thomas (24.7 PPG) and Johnson (19.4 PPG) are big losses with each player over 20.0% in usage rate (32.8%;22,9%).

Washington's defense tends to be more vulnerable against the three, and the Nets shoot the 11th-most per game. However, Brooklyn's three-point attack could be a shell of itself as Thomas and Johnson lead the squad in three-point attempts per game (7.6 each). The Wizards also shoot the 12th-most threes per contest, but the Nets surrender the 3rd-fewest three-point attempts per game.

Due to key scorers absent paired with the chance of failures from three-point land, give me under 216 points.

