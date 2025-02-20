3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Thursday 2/20/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers

The NBA is back with a full slate, and the Memphis Grizzlies-Indiana Pacers game has the highest total by a landslide at 250.0. Memphis has played at the quickest pace while Indiana has the sixth-quickest tempo, and each offense is in the top 10 for points per game (PPG). However, this number simply seems too high, and I'm on the under.

Starting with Indiana's offense, reaching 120-plus points won't be an easy task as the Grizz have the seventh-best defensive rating. A former Defensive Player of the Year in Jaren Jackson Jr. will be roaming the painted area, and he's turned in another impressive season thus far with 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game paired with a 106.8 defensive rating. He's helped anchor a defense that's surrendering only 47.7 points in the paint per game (13th-fewest) -- which is solid when considering Memphis' pace of play.

According to Dunks & Threes, the Grizzlies also allow the 15th-lowest shot distribution around the rim. The Pacers have weak shot distributions but are led by the 19th-highest mark around rim, and they log the 6th-most points in the paint per game. Memphis has the ability to make it tough in the painted area, and if that's the case, Indiana shoots only 34.2 three-point attempts per game (fifth-fewest).

On the other side of the court, the Grizz love to run, boasting the eighth-most fastbreak points per game. Despite a quick pace, the Pacers actually do a good job in transition D, surrendering the fifth-fewest fastbreak points per contest. Indiana still allows the 10th-highest effective field goal percentage (eFG%) and the 4th-most points in the paint per game. Meanwhile, Memphis records the second-most points in the paint per game.

If this total goes over, it will likely be from the Grizzlies' offensive success. However, the Pacers being able to limit Memphis' fastbreak points gives me some confidence in this game playing slower than most expect. Memphis' defense already provides plenty of confidence by allowing the fourth-lowest eFG%. DRatings' projections has this total at 242.4 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets

The Association's top offensive rating visits the Brooklyn Nets, who tout the ninth-worst defensive rating. On the surface, this looks like a huge performance for the Cleveland Cavaliers offense, but not so fast.

By playing at the league's slowest pace, the Nets give up only 111.0 PPG (eighth-fewest), and they do a great job limiting the three with opponents averaging 13.2 three-point makes (eighth-fewest) and 35.7 three-point attempts (fourth-fewest) per game. As 13.0-point underdogs, Brooklyn will likely do everything in its power to slow down this game. Holding the 11th-highest defensive rebounding rate while forcing the 7th-most turnovers per game gives the Nets a solid chance to gain extra possessions, effectively slowing the pace.

Additionally, limiting threes should hold a lot of weight in this one. Cleveland relies on shots from beyond the arc, attempting 41.2 threes per game (fourth-most) while making 16.2 three-pointers per contest (second-most). The Cavs even sport the fourth-highest shot distribution from three-point land.

Between the slow pace and ability to limit the three, I like the Nets chances of holding Cleveland under its team total. Projections are bringing the pick home as DRatings has the Cavaliers reaching 117.5 points.

Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers

Projections are showing some interesting results for the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the Portland Trail Blazers. DRatings has this total reaching 232.7 points, which is a decent cushion over the 226.5 total. With that in mind, is the over a good bet?

While the Blazers have the seventh-worst offensive rating, they've been a different team recently, averaging 116.4 PPG over the last nine. For comparison, Portland is posting 109.2 PPG on the season, and their recent clip of 116.4 PPG would be a top-10 mark. This has suddenly become a respectful offense.

Of course, there's some areas that will change following the Lakers' shocking trade for Luka Doncic. One of those should be interior defense as losing Anthony Davis leaves a void. Los Angeles already gives up the 7th-most points in the paint per game and the 15th-highest shot distribution around the rim. The Blazers tend to lean on attacking the rim, posting the 16th-most points in the paint per game along with the 2nd-highest shot distribution around the rim.

For the Lakers, they average the 11th-most points in the paint per game and have the 13th-highest shot distribution around the rim. Portland allows the 6th-highest shot distribution around the rim and 15th-most points in the paint per contest. Los Angeles has also been hot on offense, racking up 122.0 PPG over the last eight contests.

Each offense can play to its strength in this matchup. Led by hot streaks from both units, the over is an appealing bet.

