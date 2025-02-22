3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Lakers at Nuggets

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Lakers face the Nuggets?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Lakers at Nuggets Betting Picks

Spread Betting Denver Nuggets Feb 23 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I think we'll see tonight why I thought the Luka Doncic trade went a long way to locking up this year's Western Conference title for the Denver Nuggets.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have yet to prove they can get over the hump and reach the NBA Finals, and the Los Angeles Lakers traded their competitive size for Doncic -- as we all would have. The problem? No one is left to bother a Nuggets squad that dominates inside.

Denver has a +13.0 net rating (NRTG) over their last 10 games, amassing a 9-1 record. Early-season defensive issues are still there (114.5 DRTG), but they've just obliterated teams with a league-best 127.5 ORTG. Could a full might Lakers squad keep pace? Maybe, but Doncic (35.6% shooting with L.A.) seems a bit rattled in his new setting.

Considering the Nuggets' 16-4 record in their last 20 games (including postseason) against the Lake Show, I'm leaping to an alternate spread, too. This is a strong version of Denver and a weak one of Los Angeles.

Alternate Spread Alternate Spread Denver Nuggets -12.5 +188 View more odds in Sportsbook

Nikola Jokic - Pts + Reb Los Angeles Lakers Feb 23 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It is extremely difficult to even make Nikola Jokic uncomfy. The Lakers don't come close to that threshold.

On paper, it kind of looks that way. Since the Luka deal, L.A. is a top-15 team allowed in paint points and second-chance points allowed per game. In seven games, they've also just played five games against bottom-10 teams in two-point scoring. The Nuggets (55.7%) score a league-high ratio of their points inside behind Jokic.

This is also a spot where human kind might be able to fend off AI robots setting betting lines. Common sense trumps the brief stint of math here. L.A.'s current frontcourt options are Jaxson Hayes, Trey Jemison, and Jarred Vanderbilt. The Fort Wayne Mad Ants might even think they'll be fine inside against this matchup.

In this 20-game stretch of dominance by the Nuggets, Jokic has averaged 27.7 points and 13.8 rebounds per contest. Most of those efforts came with Anthony Davis lurking in the painted area, too. As likely the most public betting spot of the day, this prop being set here is...a choice.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

