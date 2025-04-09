3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/9/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Across today's action, which seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out my favorite strikeout props across all the action. You can also do some research of your own by digging into our MLB player prop projections.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB K Props

Yusei Kikuchi - Strikeouts Los Angeles Angels Apr 9 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Even with modest strikeout totals to open the season, Yusei Kikuchi looks like a great value today.

Through his first two starts with the Los Angeles Angels, Kikuchi has just 11 strikeouts. Obviously, that won't get the job done here.

He has, though, been throwing a bunch of sliders (35.6% and 44.2% usage). That pitch last year generated a 29.7% whiff rate, highest of his three primary pitches. And increased reliance on it has led to a strikeout binge. He's rocking a 29.9% strikeout rate in 14 starts since he increased that slider usage last year.

Kikuchi gets the Tampa Bay Rays today, whose active roster has a 24.2% strikeout rate against lefties since the start of last year.

Add it all together, and I have Kikuchi favored to go over this despite it being a lofty mark.

Kevin Gausman - Strikeouts Kevin Gausman Under Apr 9 10:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Every year, it feels like Kevin Gausman has a couple bad starts early, we catastrophize, and he turns it around to have a solid season.

It's happening again this year as Gausman comes off a start in which he had zero strikeouts. He'll surely snap out of it, but this is still a spot where I like the under.

Gausman has opened the year by leaning more on his slider than he did last year. Typically, that'd be great for strikeouts as sliders are our friends in that category.

For whatever reason, though, Gausman's strikeout rate decreased a bit down the stretch last year when he utilized more sliders, and that has seemingly carried over into this year. His swinging-strike rate is just 7.1%.

I'm expecting a rebound for Gausman due to the pattern outlined above. Still, on the road against an average strikeout opponent, Gausman's strikeout projection sits at just 4.55 for me. Pitchers in that range have gone under 5.5 strikeouts 66.7% of the time, implying there's value even at a restrictive -138 price.

Logan Allen - Strikeouts Chicago White Sox Apr 9 10:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Although Logan Allen had just one strikeout in his 2025 debut, he did some things there that give me optimism he'll have better success tonight against the Chicago White Sox.

Specifically, Allen threw his four-seam fastball just 21.3% of the time, according to Baseball Savant. That's down from 37.4% for the full season last year. That pitch generated just a 14.6% whiff rate, far below his sweeper (33.1%) and changeup (27.1%). Those are the two pitches whose usage increased in the opener.

Tinkering makes sense after Allen finished his sophomore season with just an 18.3% strikeout rate. It's enough where I have bumped Allen's baseline projection from that mark for this year.

Once you put that up against a lineup with a 24.0% strikeout rate against lefties since the start of last year, Allen's strikeout projection is 5.39 for me. Pitchers in that range have gone over 4.5 strikeouts 57.3% of the time, implying there's value in the over.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost for a LIVE wager on any MLB game happening April 9th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.