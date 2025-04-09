3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/9/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Logan Allen of the Cleveland Guardians is not known for deep starts as he completed the sixth inning in only 5 of 20 starts a season ago. However, he gets to face one of baseball's worst teams in the Chicago White Sox.

In 2024, Allen had a dreadful 2.03 home runs allowed per nine innings (HR/9) while finishing in the 1st percentile of expected slugging percentage (xSLG) allowed and 3rd percentile of hard-hit percentage allowed. We have a small sample size of only one start for Allen in 2025, and he already holds a 1.69 HR/9 allowed and sits in the 13th percentile of xSLG allowed. In short, power hitters will likely remain a major problem for the southpaw.

With a 2-8 record, Chicago is logging the fifth-fewest runs per game and has the second-lowest batting average. As you probably guessed, the slugging hasn't been great with the 4th-lowest SLG and 13th-lowest home run percentage. The White Sox have logged three or fewer runs in five of the last six.

Additionally, Chicago's numbers drop when facing left-handed pitchers. Against righties, the Sox have a .272 weighted on-base average (wOBA) and .322 SLG -- clips that plummet to .210 and .308, respectively, when seeing southpaws. Allen's most-used pitch from a season ago was his four-seam fastball, and the White Sox currently have the lowest runs above average against this pitch.

Across the board, this is a great matchup for Cleveland's starter. The plus odds for over 15.5 outs recorded are too good to pass.

The Boston Red Sox are off to a blistering start offensively with 5.5 runs per game (fourth-most) and a .268 batting average (fourth-highest). Wilyer Abreu has played a big role, boasting an absurd slash line of .412/.524/.765. As if that wasn't enough, he also holds a .539 wOBA.

Abreu has at least three at-bats in 8 of 12 games thus far. In those eight outings, Abreu has totaled at least two bases in five games. That's good for a 62.5% clip, and considering the Toronto Blue Jays are putting a righty on the mound in Kevin Gausman, Abreu should have a notable role tonight.

When facing right-handed hurlers, the outfielder is batting .433! Furthermore, Gausman's four-seam fastball had over a 50.0% usage rate last season. Abreu has excelled against heaters with a .350 batting average thus far.

Our MLB player projections have Abreu totaling 1.78 bases, which holds a 53.1% implied probability for at least two bases (or -113 odds). For comparison, his +145 odds hold only a 40.8% implied probability.

It's business as usual when it comes to the Colorado Rockies. Any team becomes an immediate target against one of MLB's worst. Four of the top five bats in our MLB DFS projections for tonight are Milwaukee Brewers hitters.

It's been a slow start for Christian Yelich as he's batting only .139 thus far. However, he's still managed to record five RBIs against right-handed pitchers. Plus, his numbers are still much better against righties as he touts a .200 batting average in this split compared to a dreadful .063 mark against lefties.

Hitting against Antonio Senzatela isn't exactly the toughest task, either, as he carries a 4.70 SIERA since the start of 2022. Senzatela typically leans on a four-seam fastball with a slider sprinkled in. Yelich hit .341 and .321, respectively, against those pitches a season ago.

Yelich gets to hit in the third spot, as well. Brice Turang (.318) and Jackson Chourio (.306) have thrived and will likely be hitting in front of Yelich tonight. With the Brewers' run total sitting at 5.5, Yelich has a great chance of driving in a run. Our projections have him in line for 0.76 RBI, which comes out to a 53.2% implied probability (or -114 odds).

