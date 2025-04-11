3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday 4/11/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Best MLB Player Props Today

The Baltimore Orioles' offense hasn't been as ferocious as a season ago, but Cedric Mullins is helping keep them afloat.

Mullins is producing good power numbers through his 50 plate appearances, including an 11.8% barrel rate, 45.5% fly-ball rate, and .286 ISO. He's chipped in three doubles and three home runs, resulting in 14 RBIs -- tied for the seventh-most in MLB.

A date with Bowden Francis of the Toronto Blue Jays might allow Mullins to keep up the momentum.

Francis pitched to a nice 3.88 SIERA and 3.39 xERA in 2024. However, the fly-ball pitcher can serve as a launching pad. He surrendered a 45.7% fly-ball rate and 1.55 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters last year and gave up two dingers to this handedness in his season debut.

Mullins has flashed a 205 wRC+ and .314 ISO versus righties so far this season. Batting fifth in Baltimore's lineup, I'll back him to record an RBI at +190 odds.

Heading into Friday, Kerry Carpenter sports a 20.0% barrel rate, 50.0% hard-hit rate, 63.3% fly-ball rate, and .351 ISO. Those contact numbers are too special for me to pass up his RBI prop at +185 odds, especially with David Festa set to take the mound tonight.

Festa made 13 starts in the majors a season ago. He made good use of the opportunity, earning a 3.58 SIERA and 3.58 xFIP. However, he did cough up a 37.0% fly-ball rate, .458 SLG, and 1.34 home runs per nine innings to righties. He's also given up five earned runs through 8 1/3 innings in Triple-A this year, so things could get bumpy in his first MLB start of the season.

Last year, Carpenter scorched righties for a .305 BA, .326 ISO, 176 wRC+, and a 45.4% fly-ball rate. He has the fixings to win this matchup and has produced at least one RBI in half of his games thus far, so I like his outlook for tonight.

Mitchell Parker of the Washington Nationals has given up just one run through 12 1/3 innings this season. Mind you, his starts came against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies -- two teams that rank in the top-5 of weighted on-base average.

He punched out five batters against a Philly team that strikes out at only a 21.7% rate before getting just two batters against an Arizona offense that strikes out at a league-low 17.1% rate.

But tonight, he'll face a Miami Marlins group that has not only struggled with a .294 wOBA (20th) and 84 wRC+ (21st), but also a mammoth 26.2% strikeout rate (second-highest).

With that, let's look for Parker to exceed 4.5 strikeouts. Dating back to last season, he has surpassed 4.5 Ks in 61.3% of his starts (19 out of 31) -- up from the 45.9% implied probability on these +118 odds.

Here's a look at his K output from last year against teams that owned a 24.4% strikeout rate or higher versus lefties: 2, 5, 5, 6, 6, and 8 Ks.

Last season's 20.6% K% is nothing special, but Parker's ability to go somewhat deep into games has allowed him to nonetheless rack up Ks.

Starting pitchers have notched at least six strikeouts against Miami in seven of their last eight games. Let's look for Parker to stay on trend tonight.

