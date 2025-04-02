3 Best MLB Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 4/2/25

When you're betting a moneyline, run line, or total in Major League Baseball, you've got to weight a healthy number of factors -- from the starting pitcher to the bullpen and even defense.

After considering those factors, which bets stand out across today's action?

After considering those factors, which bets stand out across today's action?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Betting Picks

New York Mets at Miami Marlins

This matchup features two pitchers who made their first MLB starts last week, and both saw their share of struggles. The New York Mets' Clay Holmes is a 32-year-old reliever-turned-starter, whereas the Miami Marlins' Connor Gillispie is a 27-year-old with all of 13 career MLB innings.

Both hurlers issued four walks apiece in their 2025 debuts, and neither one projects to be high on punchouts as starters. ATC projects Holmes for a 22.1% K rate going forward while it pegs Gillispie for a 20.4% strikeout rate.

Given that we shouldn't expect either pitcher to be lights out tonight, there's a good chance we see both offenses perform well.

The Mets' active roster boasts a 119 wRC+ versus righties dating back to last season, so we should have full confidence in their upside. While the Marlins are a below-average offense, they project to counter Holmes with five left-handed bats, and even as a reliever, he managed a lackluster 18.5% K rate in the split last year.

Put it all together, and we should like the chances of these two team combining for 9+ runs on Wednesday.

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles

It's a little scary to go against the Boston Red Sox's ace lefty Garrett Crochet, but the Baltimore Orioles have begun the year hot at the plate, and their active roster owns the third-best wRC+ (127) versus left-handers dating back to last season. At the very least, they should make things tough on Crochet.

On the other hand, Boston's offense hasn't been doing a ton of damage, and that's due in no small part to Rafael Devers being a complete liability as their everyday DH thus far.

Devers has gone 0-for-19 with 15 strikeouts for an astonishing 65.2% K rate, and having an automatic out batting second is a surefire way to kill rallies. Whether it's Devers' abridged spring training recovering from injury and/or him having a difficult time adapting to not playing in the field, something is clearly very wrong.

Barring a shocking turnaround from Devers tonight, Baltimore starter Zach Eflin should have a much easier time getting through a Red Sox lineup with its best hitter MIA, and with a strong offense backing him, this might not be a bad spot to side with these Orioles at plus money.

Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland threw six scoreless innings with seven Ks in his opening 2025 start, and that could very well end up being his best outing of the entire season.

That's because Freeland has carried an ERA above 5.00 in each of the past two campaigns, and that hasn't simply been a Coors Field issue, as he's actually produced worse results on the road.

The underlying numbers haven't been kind, either. The southpaw has put up an xERA over 5.00 in five of the past six seasons, and he has a career 17.3% strikeout rate.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies' active roster has the sixth-best wRC+ (121) versus left-handers since the start of 2024. Philadelphia should be plenty busy at the plate tonight, and scoring 5+ runs should be well within reach.

