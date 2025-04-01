3 Best MLB Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 4/1/25

When you're betting a moneyline, run line, or total in Major League Baseball, you've got to weigh a healthy number of factors -- from the starting pitcher to the bullpen and even defense.

After considering those factors, which bets stand out across today's action?

After considering those factors, which bets stand out across today's action?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Betting Picks

Rangers at Reds

A date with Carson Spiers at Great American Ball Park could invigorate the Texas Rangers' offense.

Spiers made 22 appearances and 10 starts in 2024. The results were harsh -- 1.53 WHIP, 4.65 xFIP, 4.84 xERA, and a 5.46 ERA. He posted a meh 19.5% strikeout rate and allowed some pretty damning contact, including a 10.4% barrel rate, 44.6% fly-ball rate, and 1.99 home runs per nine innings.

That contact allowed mixed with the home run friendly environment at Great American Ball Park could spell disaster for Spiers' 2025 debut. Ultimately, I think it will afford the Rangers north of 4.5 runs.

Texas' lineup is coming off a disappointing campaign and have yet to score more than four runs through five games. However, lefties Corey Seager and Joc Pederson could find a groove tonight given the platoon advantage, while Jake Burger and Adolis Garcia are power threats in their own right.

The Rangers faced some tough arms against the Red Sox before seeing the power-resistant Brady Singer last night. I think they'll welcome and make good on this soft matchup, enough for me to consider Rangers Over 5.5 Runs at +138.

Tigers at Mariners

I want to buy into Logan Gilbert and Seattle Mariners closer Andres Munoz by looking for the Detroit Tigers to come up empty tonight.

Detroit's offense has been closer to sizzling than not this campaign, but they have posted a middle-of-the-road .162 ISO and come in with a gaudy 25.6% strikeout rate (seventh-highest).

A season ago, the Tigers posted a 95 wRC+ (tied for eighth-worst), .299 wOBA (sixth-worst), .385 SLG (ninth-worst), and a 24.3% K% (eighth-highest). I'm just not overly inspired by this offense and their strikeout tendencies could play into Gilbert's hand tonight.

Gilbert tossed seven innings in his season debut. He surrendered just two hits, one run, zero walks, and punched out eight batters. Last year, he led the majors in WHIP (0.89) and maintained a 3.23 ERA. His 3.11 xFIP, 3.14 xERA, and 3.19 SIERA suggest he is due for positive regression this go around. I like his chances to build off a stellar season debut, and it certainly helps to have Munoz theoretically come in to close things out.

Munoz has earned two saves on two scoreless innings this season and shined with a 2.12 ERA and a 33.2% K% a season ago.

Diamondbacks at Yankees

Two great offenses will meet up tonight.

One will take on a Cy Young candidate (Corbin Burnes) while the other will see a volatile newcomer (Will Warren).

I'll happily take the pitching and side with the Arizona Diamondbacks to win outright.

The New York Yankees have torpedoed their way to a 3-0 start. The offense has posted a stunning 32 runs across their last two. But the D-Backs' bats have been strong, too. New York and Arizona rank first and second, respectively, in batting average, wOBA, OBP, SLG, and wRC+ heading into the night.

Burnes could finally put an end to New York's offensive barrage. He allowed just a 34.5% fly-ball rate and 1.02 home runs per nine innings en route to a 2.92 ERA a season ago. He'll make his Arizona debut tonight and is used to facing this Yankees lineup after pitching in the AL East last season.

Warren started five games in 2024. Though he punched out a fiery 29 batters through 22 2/3 innings, it didn't come without coughing up a massive 26 earned runs. His underlying numbers show that regression could be forthcoming, but we can still consider him a potential launching pad for an Arizona offense that has churned out a preposterous 15 doubles through four games.

