2024 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Contenders
The 2024 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!
There are 14 races over two days (Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd).
The Breeders' Cup Juvenile is scheduled for 7:45 PM ET on Friday, November 1st. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.
Breeders' Cup Juvenile Race Information
- Date: November 1, 2024
- Distance: 1 1/16 mile (dirt)
- Purse: $2,000,000
- Grade: 1
- Age: 2
Here are the contenders for the 2024 Breeders' Cup Juvenile:
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Owner
|Citizen Bull
|Martin Garcia
|Bob Baffert
|Robert Low & Lawana Low
|East Avenue
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Brendan Walsh
|Godolphin
|Chancer McPatrick
|Flavien Prat
|Chad Brown
|Rigney Racing, LLC
|Gaming
|Flavien Prat
|Bob Baffert
|Mt Brilliant Farm & Ranch, LLC
|Ferocious
|Luis Saez
|Gustavo Delgado
|Gentry Stable LLC
|McKinzie Street
|Kazushi Kimura
|Tim Yakteen
|Clearsky Farms
|Mo Plex
|Manuel Franco
|Jeremiah Englehart
|Everything's Cricket Racing
