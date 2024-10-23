2024 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Contenders

The 2024 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!

There are 14 races over two days (Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd).

The Breeders' Cup Juvenile is scheduled for 7:45 PM ET on Friday, November 1st. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Race Information

Date: November 1, 2024

November 1, 2024 Distance: 1 1/16 mile (dirt)

1 1/16 mile (dirt) Purse : $2,000,000

: $2,000,000 Grade : 1

: 1 Age: 2

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Contenders

Here are the contenders for the 2024 Breeders' Cup Juvenile:

Horse Jockey Trainer Owner Citizen Bull Martin Garcia Bob Baffert Robert Low & Lawana Low East Avenue Tyler Gaffalione Brendan Walsh Godolphin Chancer McPatrick Flavien Prat Chad Brown Rigney Racing, LLC Gaming Flavien Prat Bob Baffert Mt Brilliant Farm & Ranch, LLC Ferocious Luis Saez Gustavo Delgado Gentry Stable LLC McKinzie Street Kazushi Kimura Tim Yakteen Clearsky Farms Mo Plex Manuel Franco Jeremiah Englehart Everything's Cricket Racing

