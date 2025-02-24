2 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Monday 2/24/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

San Jose Sharks vs. Winnipeg Jets

This really couldn’t be a worse set of circumstances for the San Jose Sharks. The Pacific Division basement dwellers are coming into Monday night’s matchup versus the Winnipeg Jets on the second night of a back-to-back. Moreover, the Jets sat stalwart Connor Hellebuyck in their first game back, meaning he’ll be between the pipes when they arrive. That combination spells disaster for the Sharks.

As is typically the case, the Sharks continue to get outplayed by a substantive margin. Since January 13, San Jose has outplayed only three of its 13 opponents. Their 44.5% expected goals-for rating over that stretch is the fourth-worst mark in the NHL. Predictably, it also correlates with an unbecoming 2-10-1 record. Now, with Vitek Vanecek and his 87.8% save percentage between the pipes, San Jose faces an insurmountable climb versus the Jets.

Winnipeg’s offense continues to operate as one of the most efficient units in the league. The Jets average 2.1 goals per game at five-on-five, thanks to their 9.4% shooting. They’ve elevated that standard over their recent sample, scoring 2.8 goals per game at five-on-five over their previous eight. That improved offensive efficiency comes at a time with improved Jets’ goaltending. Collectively, Winnipeg’s netminders have allowed more than one goal at five-on-five just twice across the same stretch.

All of the underlying metrics prop up another elite performance from the Jets. We’re anticipating a dominant showing and another decisive win at home. Consequently, we see value in backing the Jets on the puck line.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings

Two of the Pacific Division’s best take to the ice for a pivotal battle at Crypto.com Arena. The division-leading Vegas Golden Knights are looking to build on their seven-point advantage over the Los Angeles Kings. The betting market has the Kings out in front, but our analysis supports that there’s an edge in backing the visitors.

While the Kings are coming off a 5-3 win on Saturday night, they have a few metrics signaling their downfall. Specifically, the Kings have been operating outside of the normal range in terms of output and should see a marked decrease in scoring. On the season, they’re averaging 2.1 goals per game on 9.2% shooting.

Those benchmarks have inflated to 3.2 and 11.3%, respectively, over their past five. More concerningly, that jump has come without meaningful improvement to the Kings’ production metrics. As such, we have LA pegged for offensive regression over their coming games.

Conversely, we should see a surge in Golden Knights’ scoring. Vegas is in the midst of its most productive stretch of the season, surpassing 10 high-danger chances in five straight and averaging 13.6 quality opportunities across that sample. However, they’ve totaled just nine goals at five-on-five. Goals should start flowing over their coming games as output catches up with production.

This is an ideal spot to back the Knights at a discounted rate. The Kings can’t continue at their current pace, and Vegas has the stout defensive structure to limit LA’s offensive success.

